Wheelchair created for injured raccoon

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — An injured raccoon now has a wheelchair that’s the first-of-its-kind in Arkansas and the first type of wheelchair one company has created.

Wildlife Rehab Specialist Susan Curtis specializes in rehabilitating bats and raccoons in Arkansas.

She met eight-week-old Vittles, a raccoon suffering from an unknown brain injury, while at work, and wanted to help.

Vittles couldn’t walk. Curtis and those at Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com, a company that helps aging and injured pets live happy, healthier lives, joined to help.

A four-wheel chair was created to assist with the raccoon’s mobility, balance and stabilization issues.

“She is such a happy little spirit with so much go. This baby wants to live and thrive,” Curtis said.

She also said she hopes Vittles will eventually join an educational program.

The company has also built wheelchairs for dogs, cats and a duck.