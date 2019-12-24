Where is Santa right now? Track him live

KNWA

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, is tracking Santa’s path.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: NORAD

Santa has made a list and checked it twice. It’s time to find out if you’ve been naughty or nice.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, is tracking Santa’s path.

Find out where he is right now below:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss