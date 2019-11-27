Where to get a meal for Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Many people in the area are getting excited for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday (November 28). But some families will need a little extra help getting food.

7Hills Homeless Center will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its day center located at 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

Look below for other places hosting meals.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday, November 27

American Legion Post 27, 11:00am

1195 S Curtis Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Thursday, November 28

7hills Day Center, 11:30am to 1:00pm

1832 S School Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Salvation Army & Genesis Church, 11:00am to 2:00pm

@Genesis: 205 MLK Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Samaritan Community Center, 10:30am to 12:30pm

1300 N Thompson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764

***

BENTON COUNTY

Thursday, November 28

Salvation Army of Bentonville, 11:00am to 2:00pm

3305 SW 1st St Bentonville, AR 72712

Centerton City Hall, 11:00am to 1:00pm

290 N Main St, Centerton, AR 72719

Living Waters United Methodist Church, 11:00am to 1:00pm

424 N Main St, Centerton, AR 72719

First United Methodist Church, 12:00pm

307 W Elm St, Rogers, AR 72756

