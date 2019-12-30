White Sox finalize $55.5 million, 3-year deal with former Razorback Dallas Keuchel

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 file photo, Atlanta Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in New York. The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night, Dec. 21, 2019 because the agreement had not been announced. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel have finalized a $55.5 million, three-year contract.

Keuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

The 31-year-old left-hander won the Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent.

He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions. 

