White Sox finalize $55.5 million, 3-year deal with former Razorback Dallas Keuchel

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel have finalized a $55.5 million, three-year contract.
Keuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.
The 31-year-old left-hander won the Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent.
He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.