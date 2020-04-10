WiFi access for students in rural communities

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School District partnering with local service providers to get internet access across the rural county. All this to make learning at home for students more convenient and wifi more accessible.

The Wesley Community Center is 1 of 13 locations where students, parents, teachers and staff can come and get connected.

“They will need to park in the vicinity of the buildings and staying in their cars they will be able to log into their device,” said Director of Technology for the Hunstville School District Bailey Cotton.

Huntsville students may be home for the rest of the school year but they won’t have to worry about spotty WiFi connections to get their school work done.

“We’re trying to push an online learning platform, we really felt like it was important especially in a rural area like we are to have as much accessible wifi for our students.”

Cotton said it is supporting roughly 1600 students with Chromebooks and teamed up with the Madison County telephone company and OzarksGo to get them online.

“We work closely with the schools to try and figure out where the students are located and where the fibers are located and we find places like this, churches, community centers that are willing to help,” said OzarksGo General Manager, Steven Bandy.

Cotton said he hopes this helps students transition online and better communicate with their teachers.

“If we are going to be asking for schoolwork to be done online then we want to make sure that we do our best faith effort to provide the resources for them to be able to do that conveniently,” said Cotton.

Mobile WiFi Locations: