Wine and dine at Slim Chickens this Valentine’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A high-end bottle of champagne served in engraved champagne flutes, and an entree that comes in the shape of hearts may just be the start for a special meal with a special person — if that interests you!

That’s what Slim Chickens is offering this Valentine’s Day!

The Fayetteville-based restaurant is offering its exclusive Valentine’s Day Champagne and Waffles Package.

It’s available from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15 at select locations in Northwest Arkansas, according to a release and reservations are not required.

For $49.99 you’re served two Heart-Shaped Waffles meals topped with chicken tenders, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot French Champagne, two special-edition Slim Chickens engraved champagne flutes and one stopper.

“It’s amazing how many of our customers had their first date at one of our Northwest Arkansas Slim Chickens,” said Slim Chickens Chief Brand Officer & Co-Founder Greg Smart. “Our heart-shaped waffles have always been a hit for Valentine’s day and this year we wanted to add something extra special to that tradition. Nothing says ‘I love you’ like the perfect balance of french champagne and heart-shaped waffles, topped with our chicken tenders!”

Veuve Clicquot French Champagne and Heart-Shaped Waffles offered at these locations: