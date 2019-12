BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crystal Bridges in Bentonville is helping kids stay busy during the winter break.

The museum’s Winter Break Wonders program offers creative activities that include painting, crafts, puppets, and dancing for kids and their families.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum and continues on December 29 and January 1-3.

The program is free; no registration required.

For a program guide and full schedule, click below: