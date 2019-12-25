Woman delivers baby in car on Christmas Eve

HARRISBURG, PA (KNWA ) — It turns out that good things do come in small packages. On this Christmas Eve, they weren’t delivered by Santa, but a mother on the side of Interstate 81.

It may be cold outside, but this baby really can’t stay inside her mother. Shanea Bishop was having contractions less than a minute apart. She flagged down a state trooper right around mile marker 70 and the lower Paxton township line on interstate 81 South.

An ambulance was on it’s way but so was Rhylee. She waited…..barely. First-responders arrived right as her water broke in the front seat of her car.

A new baby, four weeks early. Rhylee weighs 4 pounds and 5 ounces and will spend her birthday in the NICU, but mom is just thankful she safely delivered the only present that matters this year.

The labor was anything but textbook but a mother’s love, classic.