UPDATE: Woman hit by multiple cars dead

KNWA

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: A 61-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by multiple vehicles, according to Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a car on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, according to Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., on Wednesday, January 29, police responded to an accident near the intersection of Wedington/West End.

The roadway is shut down between Futrall Drive and Sang Avenue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss