Woman killed after running into traffic during police chase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A 32-year-old woman was hit and killed while running from police, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

At approximately 6:14 p.m. officers responded to the area of N. Gregg Avenue and W. Swallow Circle in reference to a welfare check.

The caller had reported that they were concerned for the occupants of a tent located just off the trail.

When patrol arrived, they attempted to speak with one of the occupants.

That woman fled from the officer Southbound.

The fleeing subject eventually ran out onto the Fulbright Expressway where she was hit by a vehicle.

Officers immediately rendered aid but were unable to resuscitate the woman.

Arkansas State Police are on the scene investigating the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.