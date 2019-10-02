Woman reported missing in two states thought to be in Fort Smith

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Police need help finding a woman who is missing and endangered.

Fort Smith police said 43-year-old Susan Elizabeth Bell, who may answer to “Sue” or “Elizabeth”, was possibly seen in Fort Smith wearing dark-colored yoga pants and jacket, a Jamaican-styled Rastacap and carrying and a trash sack.

Bell is known to frequent public libraries, according to police. She is the daughter of retired Fort Smith physician J.P. Bell.

She has also been reported missing and endangered in Minnesota.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5116.