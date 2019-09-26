Woman’s arm caught in conveyor belt at Tyson plant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crews are responding to a Tyson plant in Fayetteville for a woman’s arm caught in a conveyor belt.
Central EMS received the call around 9:30 a.m. to the Mexican Original Tyson Plant.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Tyson Foods released the following statement:
We’re investigating an accident that happened at our Fayetteville, Arkansas prepared foods plant this morning. One team member was transported to an area hospital with an injury that is non-life threatening. We’re grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel.Derek Burleson, Tyson Spokesperson