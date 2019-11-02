Women’s Giving Circle awards funding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An organization that encourages women as philanthropic leaders is awarding funding to several recipients.

Those with the Women’s Giving Circle said Friday, Nov. 1, that they will be awarding a total of $100,000 toward grant recipients, research and programs at the University of Arkansas campus.

Eight recipients were chosen including “The Addressing Sexual and Relationship Violence” video series, Arkansas Reads Program and Girls: Leaders on the Rise.

Caroline Rochelle, president of the organization said she loves to help Arkansans, but especially loves helping women and children.

“I have three daughters and I love showing them the power of giving, and that women can make big decisions like this and help others,” Rochelle said.