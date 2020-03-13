World Kidney Day; 1 mom raises awareness for her son

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A mom is teaching other preschoolers about her son’s medical condition.

For “World Kidney Day” a mom prepared some fun activities at Greenland Elementary Thursday, March 12.

Her son has Stage 2 Kidney Disease.

To make this day special, she spoke to his class and encouraged the students to wear green to commemorate the day.

“He can’t have certain foods and stuff. So I think it’s important for all the kids that he’s going throughout his school life with for them to know why and know even for themselves how to be healthy and take better care of their kidneys,” said mom Danielle Robinson.

Her goal? To do similar events every year going forward.