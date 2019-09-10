FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Suicide is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, but it is a global phenomenon.

Tuesday, September 10, is a serious day of awareness as it’s “World Suicide Prevention Day.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention organizes the observance along with the World Health Organization. A traditional part of this yearly observance is to light a candle near a window at 8 p.m.

This past Sunday, Sept. 8, thousands of people gathered to help raise money and awareness about suicide prevention.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this year’s Northwest Arkansas “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” in Bentonville had the biggest turnout ever.

The money raised goes toward suicide prevention programs and to unite those who have been affected by suicide.

National statistics show that more 2,000 children and teens commit suicide in the U.S. each year. Suicide prevention experts warn parents to not wait for a crisis. They recommend talking with your kids about sensitive issues when things are going well. Check-in with them regularly and often ask your child, “how are you feeling?” Also, pay attention to their mood and behavior.