FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville National Cemetery had its Wreath Pickup Day Saturday morning to pick up all the wreaths lain in the month of December.

The wreaths were picked up and dropped off in a series of 40-yard dumpsters pre-positioned in the cemetery’s maintenance area.

They then are picked up by the Fayetteville Reclamation Center to be transported to a landfill to be properly disposed of.