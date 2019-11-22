WWII Marine’s remains identified as Oklahoma native

STILLWELL, Okla. (KNWA) — Nearly eight decades later, a marine killed in World War II has been accounted for and is finally being laid to rest.

Stillwell, Oklahoma native Alfred Edwards served in the Marine Corps Reserve as a private first classmen during WWII.

He was just 33 when he and thousands of others were killed in November 1943 during a battle in the Gilbert Islands and in 1949 he was officially declared “non-recoverable” as his remains were never found.

But in 2017, unidentified remains from WWII that had been buried in a national memorial cemetery in Hawaii were sent to a laboratory where they were positively identified as Edwards.

Edwards will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.