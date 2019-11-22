WWII Marine’s remains identified as Oklahoma native

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STILLWELL, Okla. (KNWA) — Nearly eight decades later, a marine killed in World War II has been accounted for and is finally being laid to rest.

Stillwell, Oklahoma native Alfred Edwards served in the Marine Corps Reserve as a private first classmen during WWII.

He was just 33 when he and thousands of others were killed in November 1943 during a battle in the Gilbert Islands and in 1949 he was officially declared “non-recoverable” as his remains were never found.

But in 2017, unidentified remains from WWII that had been buried in a national memorial cemetery in Hawaii were sent to a laboratory where they were positively identified as Edwards.

Edwards will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories