XNA has record-breaking two-day travel projections

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — Tuesday and Wednesday combined for the most departures in a two-day span in Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) history, confirmed a representative from the airport.

The projected departures for Tuesday were 2,824 followed by 100 fewer for Wednesday. This record-breaking total was determined by the counted number of people who went through security to fly out, said XNA marketing specialist Alex English.

Weather affected flights both days, English said, as a Delta flight was rerouted due to heavy Northwest Arkansas winds Tuesday and snow Wednesday. Hundreds of flights were cancelled out of Denver, English said.

The amount of foot traffic outpaced the airport’s usual number, so airport staff was prepared, English said.

“It’s several hundred more people than would be on a regular Tuesday or a regular Wednesday in the middle of October,” English said. “So, it’s many more passengers that are coming through.”