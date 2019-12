HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — This will be the new name, “Northwest Arkansas National Airport” — from “Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.”

The XNA Board of Directors voted unanimously for the change on Wednesday, December 11.

The next step is the filing of paperwork with the Federal Aviation Administration for the name change.

The “XNA” will remain the same when searching for flights. The airport opened in 1998 and is one of the smallest airports in the United States.