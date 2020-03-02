XNA prepares for possible coronavirus outbreak

As of March 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 70 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — Airports, including here in Arkansas, are on high alert as more cases of the deadly novel coronavirus pop up in the United States.

As of March 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 70 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

Alex English with Northwest Arkansas National Airport said when the novel coronavirus outbreak started making headlines, they went over the standard guidelines on how to handle a situation like this with all emergency personnel.

English said the travel bans to China help lower the likelihood of the coronavirus reaching XNA, but she feels certain if it ever did they would be prepared.

We are very confident in our staff at XNA that if a report of an infected person does occur, it will be handled with extreme care. ALEX ENGLISH, XNA PUBLIC RELATIONS & MARKETING SPECIALIST

English said XNA has also ordered additional protective suits and masks.