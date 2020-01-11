XNA prepares for storms

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — At least 8 flights arriving or departing from the XNA Northwest Arkansas National Airport have been canceled or diverted so far Friday night.

Anyone who is flying out of XNA Friday night should double check for the latest traveling updates with their airline.​ Especially for flights connecting or traveling to other areas experiencing severe weather like Dallas and Chicago.​

Alex English with XNA said staff is on notice for severe weather and will be keeping their eye on the radar.

All of the airlines have been advised to tie down as much equipment as possible including passenger bridges.​ Airport staff are also preparing for possible snow Saturday.​ Equipment was tested Friday afternoon, and extra maintenance will be in to de-ice runways if necessary.​

“We are definitely gearing up for anything that comes our way whether its thunderstorms, tornadoes or snow. The safety and the security of our passengers are our main priority here at XNA,”​ English said.

If you end up at the airport overnight arrangements can be made. There are cots available, with blankets and pillows for anyone who need to sleep at the airport.​ There is also security throughout the night to make sure everyone stays safe​.

Keep an eye on XNA’s social media for immediate updates.