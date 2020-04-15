You might be adjusting to working from home, your back is not

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many employees were forced to work from home, and with such short notice, many are not working at a typical desk.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many of us know all too well what it’s like working from home and doing your job from places like the couch or kitchen table, but did you know all of this could lead to poor posture and back pain?

Summit Chiropractic and Sports Rehab Owner Debi England said most of the popular places around the house people are working from are horrible for your back.

She said poor posture can affect your health in many ways — like causing strains in the neck and even breathing problems.

She said something as simple as getting away from the computer though, can make all the difference for your posture and your frame of mind.

“It’s really important [because] it helps with your concentration,” England said. “It helps with your focus and productivity, so I would say make sure that you’re getting up often — even if it’s just for a minute or two.”

England said the three most important things to remember right now is to look at your work space, move around as much as possible, and don’t be on your computer more than you absolutely have to.

Below is a list of more tips and tricks to keeping your back in line while working from home, according to England:

QUESTIONS TO ASK YOURSELF WHEN LOOKING AT YOUR WORKSPACE:

Is it urbanomicly designed?

Is your chair too high or too low?

How’s the space between you and the keyboard? Are you having to pull your shoulders up to accommodate the height?

How’s your computer screen? Is it in the middle so that your eyes are resting in a comfortable neutral position? Are you pulling your head forward or looking up or down too much?

