Young Chefs Academy to host gingerbread house workshop

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Young Chefs Academy of Rogers is hosting a gingerbread house workshop to wrap up the holiday season. With the goal of cultivating discovery and creativity in the kitchen with children, the staff at the Young Chefs Academy will share decorating tips and tricks to bring your one-of-a-kind, sugar-coated gingerbread house to life!

Owner Mary Nieto stopped by KNWA Today to give us an inside look at what workshop attendees can expect to learn and to share more about the programs offered all year long at Young Chefs Academy.

The Holiday Gingerbread workshop takes place on Friday, December 27th at 10 a.m. For additional details and registration info for upcoming workshops, click here.