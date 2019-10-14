Young professionals trying to help end period poverty

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A group of young professionals hosted a community block party to support women in the area on Sunday, October 13.

16B Members

No matter what you call it… “that time of the month” or “aunt flow” billions of women experience monthly cycles and struggle with period poverty.

According to the 2018 U by Kotex survey, 1 in 4 women struggled to purchase period products within the past year due to lack of income.

A group of young professionals called 16B, which is affiliated with Fort Smith’s 64.6 Downtown organization, hosted a “Go With The Flow” block party to help lessen the problem.

“There is a taboo around the subject,” Go with the Flow organizer, Kaylee Davis said. “That’s part of what we’re trying to do is have a fun party that’s family-friendly to show that it’s not a dirty word, it’s not a bad word, it’s something that happens to over 50% of the population.”

The group collected pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and money for the three Fort Smith shelters listed below:

“This is important to me personally because it something that once upon a time I did struggle with,” Davis said. “I know a lot of people here are worried about rent and food and personal hygiene items don’t necessarily make the list.”

Kaylee Davis, 16B Member

Sharon Chapman, the Executive Director for Next Step Homeless Services, said she is proud of 16B for showing Fort Smith the importance of this topic.

“It’s definitely something that we’re needing and we’re just glad to have the community support and recognition that it is a need because we don’t get that kind of product donated that often,” Chapman said.

The event collected more than 18,000 tampons and raised over $800.

According to Davis, next year 16B plans to also donate to Fort Smith Public Schools.