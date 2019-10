BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Early voting began Tuesday, Oct. 29 for the Bentonville School Board.

Willie Cowgur and Amanda Deegan Winters are vying to represent Zone 4.

Votes may be cast between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the county clerk’s office.

Election day is November 5 at the Bentonville Church of Christ.