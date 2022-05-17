FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election day is coming up, and there are a couple of races in Arkansas that have gained national attention.

KNWA’s Chad Mira and Chelsea Helms had a conversation with NBC News political director and moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press Chuck Todd on May 17.

They discussed Todd’s take on Sen. John Boozman’s bid for re-election as well as his perspective on the Arkansas gubernatorial race and Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s presidential prospects.

