Kobe Bryant to be enshrined into Hall of Fame class of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WWLP) — Sports fans from all over the world and in Springfield, Massachusetts at the Basketball Hall of Fame are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant was going to be in Springfield this summer for his expected enshrinement into The Hall of Fame with the class of 2020.

President and CEO John Doleva of the Hall of Fame set up a memorial for people to pay their respects.

“We got such a shock overnight, but yes we’ve got a memorial here. I came in this morning and there were flowers outside, so we brought them in and put a nice picture of Kobe and Shaq and Coach Jackson here winning a championship and really giving people just a space to come and just pay some respects to Kobe,” Doleva said. “We’ll have our theater open so people can come and watch our film, of which Kobe is a part of and just reflect on what the meant to the basketball community.”

FILE – In this April 13, 2016 file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2011, file photo, U.S. basketball star Kobe Bryant plays with a ball during a sponsor’s appearance in Milan, Italy. In Europe where Bryant grew up, the retired NBA star is being remembered for his “Italian qualities.” Italian basketball federation president Giovanni Petrucci tells The Associated Press that Bryant is “particularly important to us because he knew Italy so well, having lived in several cities here. He had a lot of Italian qualities.” (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

In this June 14, 2009, photo, Los Angles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant celebrates with his daughter Gianna, following the Lakers 99-86 defeat of the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Amway Arena in Orlando. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

FILE – In this July 12, 1996 file photo Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, File)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)





Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Doleva said dealing with a player about to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame dying so young is surreal.

“We are beginning the process just this week, we start the process, we announce our finalists at the All-Star game. We announce our class the Final Four. We were expecting such a great Enshrinement this year, now we have a bit of a pall over our Enshrinement 2020,” Doleva said. “Everyone expects Kobe to be a unanimous choice. 24 voters, the same as his number, which is ironic. I’m sure he’ll go 24 for 24 and be a part of our Enshrinement, but it’s going to be different this year.”