Koch aims to spread joy throughout Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One clothing brand is finding a way to spread positivity amid the pandemic.

Koch, a women’s clothing brand, hosted a “Joy Drop” event at the University of Arkansas where they helped women identify what brings them joy and encouraged them to try new things.

Founder and CEO Nicole Musselman said the brand’s mission is to help girls make their mark on the world by being joy-makers and risk-takers.

“It’s really all about connecting with girls and helping them find their mission and purpose in life,” Musselman said.

Nicole Musselman and Danyelle Musselman handed out Joy Bags to the girls as a surprise gift.