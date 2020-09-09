Koda, longtime bear resident at Turpentine Creek, dies after snake bite

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Rescue announced the death of one of its bear residents on Wednesday.

Koda, a 16-year-old male black bear, died from complications due to a rattlesnake bite, the Eureka Springs wildlife refuge announced on Facebook.

Turpentine Creek says Koda was rescued from private ownership in 2004, at the age of 5-months-old, after a couple who purchased him as a pet “quickly realized bears make bad pets.”

“Koda was beloved among our community and team members. This handsome bear loved enrichment and had his favorites among team members. He will be dearly missed,” Turpentine Creek said in its announcement.

“Rest in peace Koda, you will be missed.”