ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country rockstar Koe Wetzel is planning on a stop at the Walmart AMP on his Road to Hell Paso Tour on Friday, Sept. 29.

Ticket presales start on Tuesday, April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

Standard ticket prices range from $46 to $116 plus fees.

New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

All tickets will be distributed digitally as part of the AMP’s new digital wallet system, which allows ticketholders to access and share tickets immediately and securely after purchase.