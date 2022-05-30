NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Koe Wetzel with Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper are coming to the Walmart AMP on Friday, September 30, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. and range from $35 to $110 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.