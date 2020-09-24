Kraft is bringing pumpkin spice macaroni & cheese to the US

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Kraft is bringing Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese to the United States.

Earlier this week, Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese launched in Canada, and in 48 hours over 30,000 Canadians signed up for an online waitlist to get their hands on it.

Head over to @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter tomorrow, September 25, to learn how you can get a box.

Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese has added fall flavors: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger.

After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the U.S. for Americans to try. Who knows? Maybe it could become a new North American fall favorite. Martina Davis, Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

From September 25 through September 29, Americans can enter for a chance to get limited-edition Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese using #PumpkinSpiceKMC #Sweepstakes and tagging @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter for a chance to win one of 1,000 limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac and Cheese products.