NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Donut company Krispy Kreme has announced a special deal that allows customers to receive a dozen free donuts on Monday.

The special deal is in celebration of World Kindness Day, which lands on Nov. 13.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” the company’s Global Chief Brand Ambassador said in a release.

The release from Krispy Kreme says that the first 500 guests to each U.S. Krispy Kreme store will receive a dozen free glazed donuts, no purchase necessary.

Arkansas has Krispy Kreme locations in Bentonville, Conway and Jonesboro.