L.A. artist creates Fayetteville mural

Los Angeles artist Bumblebee is bringing his styling to Fayetteville square, with a new three-story tall mural.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Los Angeles artist Bumblebee is bringing his styling to Fayetteville square, with a new three-story tall mural.

The mural, located on the Fayetteville Town Center parking garage, is part of a collaboration between Experience Fayetteville and Bentonville-based art gallery Fellow Human.

“We are very excited to bring Bumblebee to continue the work of spreading art and culture in Northwest Arkansas,” said Chris Sparks, co-founder of Fellow Human.

Bumblebee’s murals have been featured across the country, including at Google headquarters in Venice Beach and the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.