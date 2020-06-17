La Bodega Meat recalls beef products distributed without benefit of import re-inspection

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — La Bodega Meat LLC is recalling approximately 83,038 pounds of raw beef products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
The various raw beef items were imported on June 2 and June 3. The following products are subject to recall:
- 51.90-lb. boxes containing various cuts of beef, including:
- “BONELESS RIBEYE ROLL”
- “FLANK STEAK”
- “FRESH BONELESS BRISKET”
- “FRESH EYE OF ROUND”
- “FRESH FLAP MEAT”
- “FRESH INSIDE SKIRT”
- “FRESH OUTSIDE ROUND”
- “FRESH TOP SIRLOIN”
- “INSIDE ROUND”
- “OUTSIDE SKIRT”
- “PEELED KNUCKLE”
- “SHOULDER CLOD”
More information is on the USDA website.