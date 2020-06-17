La Bodega Meat recalls beef products distributed without benefit of import re-inspection

Neosho, MO - Your roof protects your home from the heat of the sun and onslaught of rain, snow, and sleet. But, as every homeowner discovers sooner or later, roofs don’t last forever. To help you better understand your roof and what repairing or replacing it might mean, we’ve put together answers to commonly asked questions our Johnson Roofing Company experts receive from local homeowners.

How can a homeowner recognize when a roof has a problem? All too often, roof problems are discovered after leaking or other serious damage occurs. Periodic (twice-a-year) inspections by expert roofers in Four State Area can often uncover cracked, warped, or missing shingles, loose seams and deteriorated flashings, excessive surface granules accumulating in the gutters or downspouts, and other visible signs of roof problems. Indoors, look for cracked paint, discolored plasterboard, and peeling wallpaper as signs of damaged roof areas.