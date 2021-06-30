Labor and supply issues cause firework shortage in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to a labor and supply shortage, there are not as many options for buying fireworks in Fayetteville this year.

It is a tough year to launch a brand new firework stand.

“The things we did get, they just kinda doubled up to make up for the things that weren’t available,” Scott Murr with Micah 6:8 ministry said.

The organization is raising money to help men in recovery from alcoholism get back on their feet.

“To bridge the gap in costs in rent we decided to do a fireworks stand,” Murr said.

But due to production shortages and fewer drivers to ship the items, Murr only received about 75% of what he ordered.

“They had shipping containers that were sitting in ports waiting to come in,” Murr said.

Some of the firework veterans say this is creating the toughest year they have experienced.

“In 2012, there was a burn ban then and that was a disappointing year. You get plenty of inventory then. This year is really the most challenging year for us,” Carlin Stewart with Stewart Family Fireworks said.

The Stewart Family only got 65% of what it ordered.

“Trying to find all the truck drivers to go and drive, it’s a huge issue,” Stewart said.

For everything from artillery shells to sparklers, supply now fizzling out after a big year for fireworks last year.

“It drained all of the stock that all of the warehouses in the states,” Stewart said.

Luckily, money was not Murr’s main motivation.

“The general purpose of what we’re trying to do is get the word out about Micah 6:8 and the healing that men are receiving there and that’s being accomplished so it’s worth it,” he said.

He hopes to light the way for men in need.