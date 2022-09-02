FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Below is a list of some of those closings and delays:

BELLA VISTA : The Bella Vista Police Department is participating in a DWI mobilization through September 5. You can expect to see increased enforcement on the lookout for drunk drivers, including DWI and safety checkpoints.

: The Bella Vista Police Department is participating in a DWI mobilization through September 5. You can expect to see increased enforcement on the lookout for drunk drivers, including DWI and safety checkpoints. BENTONVILLE: City of Bentonville offices will be closed on Monday, September 5. Residential trash pick-up routes from Monday-Friday will be delayed by one day, according to the city.

City of Bentonville offices will be closed on Monday, September 5. Residential trash pick-up routes from Monday-Friday will be delayed by one day, according to the city. FAYETTEVILLE: City of Fayetteville offices will be closed on Monday, September 5. Residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-up routes will run on schedule, but the city’s Trash Transfer Station will be closed.

City of Fayetteville offices will be closed on Monday, September 5. Residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-up routes will run on schedule, but the city’s Trash Transfer Station will be closed. FORT SMITH : All city offices are closed on September 5. Residential collections are moved to Wednesday, September 7. Commercial collections will be worked in during the week after the holiday. Fort Smith transit will operate with limited service. You may call (479) 783-6464 to plan transportation. There will be no Fixed Route service on Monday, September 5.

: All city offices are closed on September 5. Residential collections are moved to Wednesday, September 7. Commercial collections will be worked in during the week after the holiday. Fort Smith transit will operate with limited service. You may call (479) 783-6464 to plan transportation. There will be no Fixed Route service on Monday, September 5. ROGERS: City of Rogers offices will be closed on Monday, September 5. The curbside trash pick-up schedule will not be affected, according to the city website.

City of Rogers offices will be closed on Monday, September 5. The curbside trash pick-up schedule will not be affected, according to the city website. SPRINGDALE: City of Springdale offices will be closed on Monday, September 5.

This article will be updated as more closing information is received.