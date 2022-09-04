ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Beaver Lake was filled with boaters celebrating the holiday weekend. The more boats that are on the water means the higher the concern for safety. The staff at Starkey’s would agree.

Braden Gerth, a staff member at Sharkey’s on Beaver Lake, encourages all boaters to listen to some important safety tips when out on the water. Tips that could save your live without you even realizing.

“Watch your surroundings and know what boats are around you and where they’re coming from,” Gerth said. “Weather is also important because we get some storms sometimes that pop up out of nowhere.”

Staying aware of your surroundings is key, but keeping enough life jackets on board for your passengers can make all the difference. In 2021 the U.S. Coast Guard reported nearly 4,500 boating incidents that resulted in 658 deaths. Something boaters alike can all agree they would like to limit in the future.

“Definitely have plenty of water on board and life jackets for everyone,” Russell said. “Always make sure you’re aware of your surroundings.”

Staff members at Starkey’s encourage everyone to listen to safety tips and enjoy their time on the water this Labor Day weekend.