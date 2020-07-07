Lag in COVID-19 test results due to lab backup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The lag in COVID-19 test results is coming from a back up at commercial labs according to the governor.

When asked why some people aren’t getting results from their tests for upwards of eight days the governor said it was because of supply chain issues at both commercial and hospital labs.

He said these labs are having a difficult time getting testing materials which has increased the turnaround time.

The governor said he expressed this concern to the White House Coronavirus Task Force this morning.