Laid-off Mom with 2-week old baby struggles to get unemployment benefits

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Getting unemployment benefits is still an issue for some Arkansans, including this mom who says she’s been out of a job for weeks and has not been able to get any relief.

Mara Bohot said her life has been turned upside down because of the coronavirus crisis and having her second baby just two weeks ago has added to the pressures her family faces.

“You put your best at your work and set yourself up to take care of your family and then you can’t not under any fault of your own and that’s the saddest thing.”

Bohot worked as a restaurant manager and her husband as a server at another restaurant. They were both laid off and for weeks Bohot said she’s been struggling to apply for benefits.

“They tell you to use different search engines but none of them work on mac. I got an HP from a friend and it worked instantly,” said Bohot, but she still had to go into her local office.

“I missed three weeks of pay and the only way to get backpay is to wait in line at the office and that’s what my husband is doing today,” said Bohot.

“Sometimes it gets more complicated filing out a UI application when there is an issue with back pay,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.

Preston said they are focused on increasing the volume of applications being processed and training more workers to handle those.

“Folks who are having to verify for some reason an application and it’s taking a decision by someone who is well versed in UI to make that decision and unfortunately, we only have a certain amount of individuals who are trained to do that,” said Preston.

Preston said they have added 100 more workers to deal with the phones and ensures that if you are owed back pay, you will get it. More phone lines have also been added, the website is now available 7 days a week and the hotline’s hours have also been extended.

but Bohot said she is running out of time.

“Just the fact that we are blowing through our savings because we are waiting on unemployment, we don’t know how we are going to pay our bills after this,” said Bohot.

Bohot said she is having a tough time staying positive

“I know we are going to get through it, make it through the other side we’ll be a stronger family but at this moment right now…it’s just hard to see the other side.”