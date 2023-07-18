FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is updating the Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex.

Renovations to the complex include new turf fields, restroom facilities and a playground area.

The upgrades are partially funded by the park improvement bond approved in 2019.

Byron Humphry is the park operations director. He says support for projects like this is important.

“The support of the community and the bond programs, the support of our administration, the mayor, the city council to approve the funds for these type of projects to rebuild and refurbish our infrastructures is great for the city,” Humphry said.

Humphry says construction should wrap up in March in time for the spring softball season.