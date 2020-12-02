Lakeside Junior High School assistant principal receives award

by: Justin Trobaugh

Posted: / Updated:

SPINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been a tough year for students and faculty weaving their way through the pandemic, but there’s still time to honor those for their hard work.

Chelsea Jennings, assistant principal of Lakeside Junior High School in Springdale was honored in a surprise ceremony with the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year.

It’s Jennings’ fifth year at the school. She says she is dedicated to the education of her students especially during the pandemic. “We’re having to do school different and plan things differently. And so, I think that honoring educators and celebrating the work that we’re doing this year is a good morale boost, and it lets us know that our efforts are seen and appreciated,” Jennings said.

Jennings says that even though she was honored with the award, she couldn’t have done it without her team and faculty at the school.

