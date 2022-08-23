LAMAR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The superintendent of the Lamar School District, Jay Holland, resigned on August 23 following sexual assault allegations some Lamar Middle School students made against other students.

Holland told the school board he was stepping down on August 22. In a special meeting on August 23, the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation.

Over the summer, a group of Lamar Middle School students made allegations of sexual assault against other students.

After a Title IX investigation, three kids were given a 10-day suspension from school, but a group of parents protested, arguing that it wasn’t a harsh enough penalty.

On August 16, the district reported that the Arkansas State Police couldn’t substantiate the claims of abuse.