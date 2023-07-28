ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets for singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey’s Aug. 8 stop at the Walmart AMP sold out in under three hours today, leaving some unlucky fans with “Summertime Sadness.”

Tickets for the concert went on sale at 10 a.m. and by 12:30 p.m. the AMP’s website read “Lana Del Rey tickets are currently unavailable.”

Officials with the amphitheater later confirmed that the tickets were completely sold out.

At the time of the announcement, nearly 45,000 fans were still in an online queue to purchase tickets.

According to the AMP’s website, the venue can hold around 9,500 people.