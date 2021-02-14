Lana’s Heart Foundation offers cookies for a cause to 2 hospitals this Valentine’s Day

Two hospitals were treated to cookies this Valentine’s Day by Lana’s Heart Foundation. 2/14/2021.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local charity delivered heart-shaped cookies on Valentine’s Day to Arkansas Children’s Northwest and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Little Rock as a thank you for the care of a special child named Lana.

Bentonville-based charity Lana’s Heart Foundation organized the fundraiser and Alexander Baking Company in Rogers provided the heart-shaped cookies to Children’s NW, and Community Bakery provided the cookies to Little Rock ACH via proxy.

Happy Heart Day and Organ Donor Day!

For Lana’s Heart Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Stringfellow Valentine’s Day is special because of their daughter’s heart defect.

LANA’S HEART FOUNDATION

The Bentonville charity started to raise funds for Arkansas Children’s Hospital and families in need who suffer from congenital heart conditions and heart transplants, named after our late daughter, Lana. She was born with a rare congenital heart defect (hypoplastic left heart syndrome) that required us to travel 3 states away for multiple surgeries before she was 2. When we moved to NWA we learned she needed a heart transplant that, although not states away, was still a 3.5 hour drive for us. Our years at ACH shaped our lives, our family and our hearts forever. The whole staff was our family and still is. This is why today we want to give back to them, recognize them and thank them for giving so much support everyday and what better day to do it? Lana’s Heart Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Stringfellow