BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the city, utility construction will require the temporary closing of the eastbound right curb lane of East Central Avenue, between SE J Street to SE Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The closure begins on June 1 and runs through June 15. The lane will be closed daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone or extend these closures.