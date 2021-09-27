Lane closures planned for Bella Vista Bypass

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Highway 549 interchange with highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, requires various lane closures at the interchange.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will close various lanes at the interchange to enable painting, hanging overhead sign structures and working on asphalt pavement.

The release says alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including Highway 71 and Walton Boulevard, Highway 549 and Bella Vista Bypass, and Interstate 49 ramps during overnight hours from Monday, September 27 through Saturday, October 9.

  • On Sundays, lanes will be closed from 6 p.m to 6 a.m.
  • From Monday through Thursday, lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • On Fridays, lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

