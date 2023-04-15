FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lane closures planned on Interstate 540 in Crawford and Sebastian counties are scheduled to begin on Sunday with repairs being done around the clock until completion.

Repair crews will be replacing the I-540 bridge deck driving surface over the Arkansas River, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be reduced to just one lane in each direction until the work has been completed. ARDOT says the contractor the project anticipates the work will be done in August.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are urged to take alternate routes.