Language Center looking for families to share July 4th with international students

The Spring International Language Center with the University of Arkansas is looking for families to share their homes on the Fourth of July.

The Language Center provides intensive English language training for people to learn American culture and teaching methods in America.

Every summer the center receives grant-funded programs.

Scholars, professors and college students from all over the world stay in America for nine weeks all the way up to a year.

The language center said hosting an international student for the holiday will provide them with an authentic American experience.

“The experiences we have had here has helped us grow as a person, as a student, so it’s amazing,” said Roy Gonzalez, who is starting university studies in the fall.

“We are looking for local American families who can spend the day with these people, and take them along to whatever it is for the day. You don’t have to overthink it, you don’t have to create a huge itinerary. Just do what’s normal for you,” said Bethany Peevy, student services coordinator for the Language Center.

The Language Center is looking for families to host students during the Fourth of July and on July 13.

Students would meet their host family in the morning, attend their holiday plans and be dropped off in the evening.