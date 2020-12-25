Large explosion, buildings damaged in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street, it happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday, December 25. Heavy black smoke can be seen rising above the affected area.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told News 2 a parked RV exploded and caused damage to several buildings. They said crews are currently assessing the damage but no injuries have been reported. Officials with the OEM also reported foul play was not suspected at this time.

There was a large police presence in this area along with fire crews. News 2 has reached out to Metro Police and The Fire Department to learn more.

